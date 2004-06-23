Supreme Court Rules on Providing ID to Police

A controversial 5-4 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court this week affirmed that citizens can be arrested for refusing to give their names to police. That's raised a number of constitutional questions of special concern to communities of color. NPR's Tavis Smiley hashes out the issue with Conrad Hafen, Nevada's senior deputy attorney general who argued the case on behalf of the state, and Laurie Levenson, a former assistant U.S. attorney and current law professor at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2004 NPR