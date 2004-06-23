© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Supreme Court Rules on Providing ID to Police

Published June 23, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT

A controversial 5-4 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court this week affirmed that citizens can be arrested for refusing to give their names to police. That's raised a number of constitutional questions of special concern to communities of color. NPR's Tavis Smiley hashes out the issue with Conrad Hafen, Nevada's senior deputy attorney general who argued the case on behalf of the state, and Laurie Levenson, a former assistant U.S. attorney and current law professor at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

