© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Senior CIA Officer Says U.S. Losing Terror War

By Mary Louise Kelly
Published June 23, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT
<i>Imperial Hubris: Why the West Is Losing the War on Terror</i>
<i>Imperial Hubris: Why the West Is Losing the War on Terror</i>

Imperial Hubris, a new book due out next month, argues that the United States is losing the war on terror. It faults senior U.S. officials who have "delayed action, downplayed intelligence, ignored repeated warnings" and behaved as "moral cowards." NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with the book's author, an active senior CIA officer -- and former head of the agency's Osama bin Laden unit -- who asked to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly