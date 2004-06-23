Senior CIA Officer Says U.S. Losing Terror War

Imperial Hubris, a new book due out next month, argues that the United States is losing the war on terror. It faults senior U.S. officials who have "delayed action, downplayed intelligence, ignored repeated warnings" and behaved as "moral cowards." NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with the book's author, an active senior CIA officer -- and former head of the agency's Osama bin Laden unit -- who asked to remain anonymous.

