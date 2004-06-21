© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
White House Releases Files on Interrogating Detainees

By Jackie Northam,
Robert Siegel
Published June 21, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT

The Bush administration releases scores of documents reflecting internal discussions about interrogation methods for U.S.-held prisoners believed to have connections to terrorism.

The release comes as the administration makes its case that it never gave approval for the torture or abuse of detainees in Iraq, Afghanistan or Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Hear NPR's Robert Siegel and NPR's Jackie Northam.

Jackie Northam
Jackie Northam is NPR's International Affairs Correspondent. She is a veteran journalist who has spent three decades reporting on conflict, geopolitics, and life across the globe - from the mountains of Afghanistan and the desert sands of Saudi Arabia, to the gritty prison camp at Guantanamo Bay and the pristine beauty of the Arctic.
Robert Siegel
Prior to his retirement, Robert Siegel was the senior host of NPR's award-winning evening newsmagazine All Things Considered. With 40 years of experience working in radio news, Siegel hosted the country's most-listened-to, afternoon-drive-time news radio program and reported on stories and happenings all over the globe, and reported from a variety of locations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. He signed off in his final broadcast of All Things Considered on January 5, 2018.
