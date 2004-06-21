Update: S. Korean Hostage Reported Killed in Iraq

NPR's Alex Chadwick talks to Peter Hahn of The Los Angeles Times, reporting from Baghdad, about the reported beheading of a South Korean man captured and held hostage by Islamic militants in Iraq. The Arabic TV network Al-Jazeera reports contractor Kim Sun-il, 33, was killed even as negotiations were underway to free him. The hostage has been threatened with death unless South Korea reconsidered plans to send thousands of troops to bolster the U.S.-led military coalition in Iraq.

