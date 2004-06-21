© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
The Candidates on the Issues: Education

By Claudio Sanchez
Published June 21, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT

Few laws have been as controversial as the No Child Left Behind Act, which has given the federal government unprecedented authority over schools.

President Bush had hoped it would help him counter the view that Democrats care more about public education than Republicans. But growing criticism of the law and its uniform testing standards makes it unclear if the president's record on education will give him an edge against his Democratic challenger, Sen. John Kerry.

Bush's stance on education has polarized residents in West Virginia, a state that's up for grabs in the November presidential election despite its Democratic majority. NPR's Claudio Sanchez reports.

