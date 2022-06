The Supreme Court rules that people do not have a constitutional right to refuse to tell police their names. The justices rejected, by a 5-4 vote, the argument that forcing people to give their names violates protections against unreasonable searches and self-incrimination. In the majority opinion, Justice Anthony Kennedy said giving one's name is "insignificant in the scheme of things." NPR's Nina Totenberg reports.

