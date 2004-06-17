© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Sharing Father's Day Memories

Published June 17, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT

When Billy Collins recalls his late father, it's hard for him not to think of hats. Collins' father was a jokester, and one of his favorite pranks involved switching hats around to befuddle a colleague.

As Father's Day approaches, Collins, now a poet, recalls his father's puckish spirit. He shares his story with friend Nancy Cobb as part of the StoryCorps national oral history project. Their conversation was recorded in New York City's Grand Central Terminal.

