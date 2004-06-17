© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Rice: Bush Consistent on Iraq-Al Qaeda Links

By Juan Williams
Published June 17, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT

The Bush administration has been consistent in explaining the connection between al Qaeda and Saddam Hussein's regime, National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice says. The Sept. 11 commission said it found "no credible evidence" that Iraq was involved in the 2001 terrorist attacks against America.

Rice tells NPR's Juan Williams in an interview: "We've always said that we do not assign operational control of al Qaeda to Iraq. That we do not have any evidence that Saddam Hussein had anything to do with 9/11. But you just have to look at repeated contacts between Iraq and al Qaeda over more than a decade."

Juan Williams
Juan Williams, one of America's leading journalists, is a news analyst, appearing regularly on NPR's Morning Edition.