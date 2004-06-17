Ray Charles Memorial Service

Soul music pioneer Ray Charles died Thursday, June 10, at 73. Participants in his memorial service, held Friday, June 18, included Clint Eastwood, B.B. King, Willie Nelson and Stevie Wonder.

PROGRAM

Processional

Invocation: Reverend Leonard Jackson

Music: "Georgia on My Mind" (Charmichael/Gorrel) Ray Charles (recorded)

Scriptures: Old Testament, Psalms 23 read by Reverend Robert Robinson, Sr., Greater Faith Ministries; New Testament, I Corinthians 15:51-58, read by Reverend Jesse Jackson

Musical Selection: The Lord's Prayer, Ms. Susaye Greene

Musical Selection: "City Called Heaven" (Traditional) The Crenshaw High School Elite Choir

Acknowledgements: Ms. Cicely Tyson

Musical Selection: "Precious Lord" (Dorsey/Traditional) David "Fathead" Newman

Remarks: The Honorable Julian Bond, Vice Chairman NAACP

Musical Selection: "My Buddy" (dedicated to Quincy Jones) (Kahn/Donaldson) Ray Charles (recorded)

Musical Selection: "Where Could I Go But to the Lord" (The Coats/Traditional) Glen Campbell

Remarks: Mr. Joe Adams on behalf of Bill Cosby, Quincy Jones and President William Jefferson Clinton

A Fond Farewell: Mr. Clint Eastwood

Musical Selection: "Georgia on My Mind" (Charmichael/Gorrell) Willie Nelson

Resolutions: Reverend Joyce Randall

Musical Selection: "I Won't Complain" (Jones) Stevie Wonder

Obituary: Read Silently over Ray Charles' recorded version of "America"

Musical Selection: "Please Accept My Love" (King/Ling) B.B. King

Words of Comfort: Reverend Cecil L. Murray

Musical Selection: "Old Rugged Cross" (Bennard/Traditional) and "Down by the Riverside" (Traditional) Wynton Marsalis

Parting View

Recessional: "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" (Arlen/Harburg) (duet recently recorded by Ray Charles and Johnny Mathis)

Pallbearers: James Austin, John Burk, Tony Gumina, William Lippert, Charles Mays, Billy Osborne, Damian Ross, Raymond Shivers

Honorary Pallbearers: Joe Adams, Lt. Fred Booker, Chief William J. Bratton, Ahmet Ertegun, Don Fischel, Carl Foster, Peter Funsten, Nate Holden, Quincy Jones, Peter Montgomery, Robert Pineda, Jack Revel

Master of Ceremonies: Joe Adams

