Ray Charles Memorial Service
Soul music pioneer Ray Charles died Thursday, June 10, at 73. Participants in his memorial service, held Friday, June 18, included Clint Eastwood, B.B. King, Willie Nelson and Stevie Wonder.
PROGRAM
Processional
Invocation: Reverend Leonard Jackson
Music: "Georgia on My Mind" (Charmichael/Gorrel) Ray Charles (recorded)
Scriptures: Old Testament, Psalms 23 read by Reverend Robert Robinson, Sr., Greater Faith Ministries; New Testament, I Corinthians 15:51-58, read by Reverend Jesse Jackson
Musical Selection: The Lord's Prayer, Ms. Susaye Greene
Musical Selection: "City Called Heaven" (Traditional) The Crenshaw High School Elite Choir
Acknowledgements: Ms. Cicely Tyson
Musical Selection: "Precious Lord" (Dorsey/Traditional) David "Fathead" Newman
Remarks: The Honorable Julian Bond, Vice Chairman NAACP
Musical Selection: "My Buddy" (dedicated to Quincy Jones) (Kahn/Donaldson) Ray Charles (recorded)
Musical Selection: "Where Could I Go But to the Lord" (The Coats/Traditional) Glen Campbell
Remarks: Mr. Joe Adams on behalf of Bill Cosby, Quincy Jones and President William Jefferson Clinton
A Fond Farewell: Mr. Clint Eastwood
Musical Selection: "Georgia on My Mind" (Charmichael/Gorrell) Willie Nelson
Resolutions: Reverend Joyce Randall
Musical Selection: "I Won't Complain" (Jones) Stevie Wonder
Obituary: Read Silently over Ray Charles' recorded version of "America"
Musical Selection: "Please Accept My Love" (King/Ling) B.B. King
Words of Comfort: Reverend Cecil L. Murray
Musical Selection: "Old Rugged Cross" (Bennard/Traditional) and "Down by the Riverside" (Traditional) Wynton Marsalis
Parting View
Recessional: "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" (Arlen/Harburg) (duet recently recorded by Ray Charles and Johnny Mathis)
Pallbearers: James Austin, John Burk, Tony Gumina, William Lippert, Charles Mays, Billy Osborne, Damian Ross, Raymond Shivers
Honorary Pallbearers: Joe Adams, Lt. Fred Booker, Chief William J. Bratton, Ahmet Ertegun, Don Fischel, Carl Foster, Peter Funsten, Nate Holden, Quincy Jones, Peter Montgomery, Robert Pineda, Jack Revel
Master of Ceremonies: Joe Adams
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.