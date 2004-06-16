© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Images from Iraq: Embedded in Fallujah

By Alex Chadwick
Published June 16, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT

NPR's Alex Chadwick talks with Los Angeles Times reporter Tony Perry about Perry's experience in Iraq. Perry recently returned from the embattled city of Fallujah, where he was embedded with U.S. Marines battling insurgents for control of the city.

The "Sunni Triangle" city, a former center of power for deposed dictator Saddam Hussein's Baath Party, became a focal point of clashes between U.S.-led forces and loose bands of anti-U.S. fighters in March after four security contractors were ambushed and their bodies mutilated.

After weeks of fierce gun battles, U.S. Marines reached a deal with Fallujah city officials to transfer power to a military force headed by Iraqis -- some of them former Baath Party members.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Alex Chadwick
For more than 30 years, Alex Chadwick has been bringing the world to NPR listeners as an NPR News producer, program host and currently senior correspondent. He's reported from every continent except Antarctica.