Traditional French Songs Enjoy Revival

Published June 11, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT

The French song -- or la chanson française -- is making a comeback. Inspired by legendary performers such as Edith Piaf and Jacques Brel, a new generation of 30-something singer-songwriters is finding commercial success.

The style may be traditional, but the songs are sprinkled with references to handbags, cigarettes, cell phones and other symbols of modern life. NPR's Nick Spicer reports on the new singers -- including Bénabar, Vincent Delerm and Sanseverino -- who no longer mimic American or British music in the hopes of making it big.

