Use of Dogs as Tools for Interrogation

NPR's Michele Norris talks to dog trainer Ken Licklider about guidelines in the Geneva Convention, the Uniform Code of Military Justice and the War Crimes Act for the use of dogs in interrogations. Licklider trains 400 dogs a year, and 45 of them are now in Iraq. He says the use of dogs is not uncommon in questioning prisoners -- but the way the dogs were used in Abu Ghraib was not common. The Washington Post reports Friday that U.S. intelligence personnel ordered military dog handlers at the Abu Ghraib prison to use unmuzzled dogs to frighten and intimidate detainees during interrogations in late 2003.

