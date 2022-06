Jason Beaubien, NPR / / A girl hauls water in an open basin in the Congolese town of Kibombo.

One year after a transitional government was installed to reunify the Democratic Republic of the Congo and end its civil war, the government controls little of the vast nation. Riots and recent fighting have raised the specter of renewed conflict. NPR's Jason Beaubien reports on the nation's decimated infrastructure, endemic corruption, and general impoverishment.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.