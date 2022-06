NPR's Alex Chadwick talks with NPR's Don Gonyea about the agenda of this year's G8 summit at a resort named Sea Island, off the coast of the state of Georgia. This year, leaders from Mideast nations and Afghanistan have been invited to address the summit on the need for democratic reform in the region. Notably, staunch U.S. ally Saudi Arabia has not been invited to the talks.

