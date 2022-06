From the outset of his presidency, Ronald Reagan aimed to re-establish a conservative voice on the Supreme Court. He did so by promoting the bench's most conservative justice, William Rehnquist, to chief justice, and appointing leading conservative thinker Antonin Scalia to the court. Hear NPR's Steve Inskeep and NPR's Nina Totenberg.

