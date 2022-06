Many politicians cite the late President Ronald Reagan as a major inspiration for their career choice. Rep. Dana Rohrbacher (R-CA) was a high school student when he volunteered for Reagan's first campaign for California governor in the 1960s. Paul Begala became active in Democratic Party politics after hearing Reagan speak at the University of Texas in the 1970s. They share their memories with NPR's Susan Stamberg.

