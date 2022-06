America begins a week of mourning for former President Ronald Reagan, who died Saturday at age 93 after a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Reagan's body will lie in repose at his presidential library in California and in state at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. A state funeral is set for Friday, which will also be a national day of mourning. Hear NPR's Ina Jaffe.

