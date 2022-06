With the resignation of CIA Director George Tenet, the role of intelligence in U.S. policy has come to prominence again, as the CIA and other agencies seek to defuse terrorist cells and foil attempts to spread nuclear materials. NPR's Liane Hansen speaks with Amy Zegart , UCLA professor and author of Flawed by Design: The Evolution of the CIA, JCS, and NSC, about the prospects for the Central Intelligence Agency in the post-Tenet era.

