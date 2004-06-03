The Candidates on the Issues: Jobs

The U.S. Department of Labor announced Friday that the economy added about 250,000 new jobs in April, making it the ninth month of job growth in a row. The Bush administration hailed the numbers, but Democratic presidential candidate Sen. John Kerry issued a statement calling the job growth too slow, noting that the nation's overall unemployment rate did not change. NPR's Jim Zarroli takes a look at how both Democrats and Republicans are trying to tout their rival plans for job growth as the election nears.

