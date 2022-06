John Servis, trainer of champion thoroughbred Smarty Jones, says the horse's rambunctious attitude and sheer speed set him apart from other horses he's trained.

He calls the animal -- which he is preparing for a possible Triple Crown win Saturday at the Belmont Stakes -- the Muhammad Ali of the horse world. Servis speaks with NPR's Steve Inskeep.

