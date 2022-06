A Senate intelligence committee report, set to be made public next week, calls for a major overhaul of U.S. intelligence efforts, panel member Sen. Chuck Hagel (R-NE) says. Hagel confirms the CIA has received a copy of the report, but says he doesn't believe it played a part in George Tenet's decision to resign as the agency's director. Hagel speaks with NPR's Steve Inskeep.

Copyright 2004 NPR