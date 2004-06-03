© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Germans Mark Bitter WWII Anniversary

Published June 3, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT

When 16 heads of state and government gather to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Normandy landings on Sunday, they will be joined for the first time by a German leader, Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder.

Away from the mainstream ceremonies, German veterans make a quiet pilgrimage to Normandy to remember their fallen colleagues. NPR's Nick Spicer reports from the German cemetery in La Cambe, where more than 21,000 men are buried.

