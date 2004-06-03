Germans Mark Bitter WWII Anniversary

When 16 heads of state and government gather to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Normandy landings on Sunday, they will be joined for the first time by a German leader, Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder.

Away from the mainstream ceremonies, German veterans make a quiet pilgrimage to Normandy to remember their fallen colleagues. NPR's Nick Spicer reports from the German cemetery in La Cambe, where more than 21,000 men are buried.

