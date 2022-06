U.N. troops open fire on mobs of protesters in Congo's capital, Kinshasa, killing at least two people. The conflict stems from anger over the rebel capture of Bukavu, an eastern border city. Crowds took to the streets, accusing the United Nations of allowing the takeover. Rioters also burned buildings and attacked U.N. and other aid compounds across the country. NPR's Jason Beaubien reports.

Copyright 2004 NPR