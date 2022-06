Some 265 girls and boys competed this week for the 77th Scripps Howard National Spelling Bee. We listened in on some of the participants. The decisive word was "autochthonous." A 14-year-old David Tidmarsh, of South Bend, Ind. -- who tied for 16th in last year's event -- triumphed over a 13-year-old from Colorado who was eliminated by the word "schwarmerei." Hear NPR's Robert Siegel.

