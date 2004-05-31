© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Iraqi Council Member Appointed Interim President

By Emily Harris
Published May 31, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT

Ghazi al-Yawer, the Sunni head of the Iraqi Governing Council, is named Iraq's interim president, ending a deadlock over the composition of the interim government. The Iraqi Governing Council immediately dissolves, handing its responsibilities over to the interim government ahead of the June 30 transfer of sovereignty. Meanwhile, an explosion rips through the Kurdish party headquarters in Baghdad, killing several people. Hear NPR's Emily Harris.

Emily Harris
International Correspondent Emily Harris is based in Jerusalem as part of NPR's Mideast team. Her post covers news related to Israel, the West Bank and Gaza Strip. She began this role in March of 2013.
