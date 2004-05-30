A Historic Resting Place

Arlington National Cemetery gets most of the attention on Memorial Day. But the older, smaller Congressional Cemetery -- burial place to veterans, congressmen and other Washington, D.C., residents -- is also full of history.

What began in 1807 as the Washington Burial Ground became the unofficial resting place of members of Congress -- and soon was known as Congressional Cemetery. It's also where bandleader and composer John Philip Sousa, former FBI chief J. Edgar Hoover and famous Washington madam Mary Hall are buried. NPR's Susan Stamberg reports.

