Foster Care, Part 4: Cross-Racial Adoptions

The U.S. Census Bureau says more than one in six adopted kids are of a different race than their parents. Statistics show that in the foster care system nationally, almost 60 percent of children are black or Latino. For years, there have been acrimonious debates over whether children of color should be placed only with parents who are of the same race. As our series on foster care continues, reporter Allison Keyes examines so-called "trans-racial" adoptions.

