In an unusual editorial, The New York Times says it made mistakes when it reported on weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. The paper found that, in the months before the war, reporters and editors relied too heavily on Iraqi defectors and U.S. government officials eager to promote a war. Hear NPR's Steve Inskeep and Tom Rosentiel, director of the Project for Excellence in Journalism at the Pew Center.

