Ashcroft: Al Qaeda Planning Large Attack on U.S.

By Larry Abramson
Published May 25, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT

Attorney General John Ashcroft says the United States is in danger of being "hit hard" by the al Qaeda terrorist organization, noting intelligence suggesting a looming attack. Ashcroft and FBI Director Robert Mueller drew new attention to photos of seven suspected al Qaeda operatives at a news conference prompted by what Ashcroft called "a clear and present danger." NPR's Larry Abramson reports.

NPR News
Larry Abramson
Larry Abramson is NPR's National Security Correspondent. He covers the Pentagon, as well as issues relating to the thousands of vets returning home from the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
See stories by Larry Abramson