Car Bomb Targeting Senior Iraqi Official Kills Five

By Eric Westervelt
Published May 21, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT

A car bomb outside the eastern Baghdad home of one of Iraq's deputy interior ministers kills at least five Iraqis. The minister -- Gen. Abdul-Jabbar Youssef al-Sheikhli -- was among several people injured. It's the second car bombing in six days to target a senior Iraqi official who has been cooperating with U.S. authorities. Iraqi Governing Council President Izzadine Saleem died in a bombing Monday. Hear NPR's Eric Westervelt.

NPR News
Eric Westervelt
Eric Westervelt is a San Francisco-based correspondent for NPR's National Desk. He has reported on major events for the network from wars and revolutions in the Middle East and North Africa to historic wildfires and terrorist attacks in the U.S.
