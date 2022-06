American soldiers and Iraqi police raid the home of Ahmed Chalabi, the head of the Iraqi National Congress and a member of the Iraqi Governing Council. During the lead up to the Iraq war, Chalabi was a close ally of the Pentagon. But much of the information he provided has since proven faulty at best, and Chalabi has fallen out of favor with U.S. officials. Hear NPR's Madeleine Brand.

