Iraqi-Born Swede Claims Abuse in Abu Ghraib

In the latest allegation of abuse to emerge from Abu Ghraib, an Iraqi-born Swedish citizen says he's filed a compensation claim with the U.S. Army for torture he endured at the prison camp last fall. Now recuperating in the United States, Saleh -- who asked NPR not to use his first name -- says he also witnessed U.S. prison guards kill five inmates without provocation.

An Army spokesman said the claims office could not comment on a pending case without the express written consent of the claimant. Saleh's lawyer says he doesn't feel comfortable sending a release form without knowing in advance what the Army will say. NPR's Ari Shapiro reports. [Editor's note: This piece contains graphic language.]

