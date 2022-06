Army Spc. Jeremy Sivits pleads guilty to three counts of abuse in the first court-martial to result from the mistreatment of Iraqi prisoners held at Abu Ghraib prison. Sivits received the maximum sentence -- one year in prison, a reduction in rank and a bad conduct discharge. His testimony is likely to be used against other military personnel facing courts-martial on abuse charges. Hear NPR's Peter Kenyon.

