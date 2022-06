A suicide car bombing at a checkpoint in central Baghdad kills Izzadine Saleem, also known as Abdel-Zahraa Othman, head of Iraq's governing council and a prominent Shiite leader. Saleem's death comes six weeks before the planned transfer of political power to Iraqis and is a blow to U.S. stabilization efforts. Hear NPR's Steve Inskeep and NPR's Peter Kenyon.

