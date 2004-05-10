© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rape and the Military

By John Burnett
Published May 10, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT
When former Army Pfc. Susan Upchurch told a female sergeant she was raped by another soldier, she was told not to report the crime. Upchurch reported it anyway. Specialist Alexandro Jones was eventually convicted for the crime and sentenced to 15 years.
Marisa Penaloza, NPR
/
When former Army Pfc. Susan Upchurch told a female sergeant she was raped by another soldier, she was told not to report the crime. Upchurch reported it anyway. Specialist Alexandro Jones was eventually convicted for the crime and sentenced to 15 years.

Prisoner abuse in Iraq isn't the only explosive issue before the Department of Defense. More than 100 women have returned from war duty in the Middle East and Afghanistan and reported being sexually assaulted by male soldiers.

Late last month, a task force completed a report on the military's response to the problem; the results have not been released yet. Army Chief of Staff Gen. Peter Schoomaker told a Senate committee in February that the Army was addressing the issue "aggressively," adding: "It's a chain of command issue, it's a leadership issue, it's a discipline issue."

Despite the Pentagon's assertion that sexual violence has been cut in half in recent years, some female soldiers and rape counselors say the problem remains acute. In a Veterans Affairs survey published last year, three-fourths of the female respondents who said they were raped said they did not report the incident to a ranking officer.

NPR's John Burnett reports on the issue, and talks with former Army Pfc. Susan Upchurch and former National Guard Staff Sgt. Sharon Mixon about the message they received from the military after they were raped.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
John Burnett
As NPR's Southwest correspondent based in Austin, Texas, John Burnett covers immigration, border affairs, Texas news and other national assignments. In 2018, 2019 and again in 2020, he won national Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio-Television News Directors Association for continuing coverage of the immigration beat. In 2020, Burnett along with other NPR journalists, were finalists for a duPont-Columbia Award for their coverage of the Trump Administration's Remain in Mexico program. In December 2018, Burnett was invited to participate in a workshop on Refugees, Immigration and Border Security in Western Europe, sponsored by the RIAS Berlin Commission.
See stories by John Burnett