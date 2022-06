The Russian-backed president of Chechnya and at least five others were killed Sunday in an explosion in the Chechen capital, Grozny. Among the dozens of wounded was Russia's senior military commander in the region. The bomb went off in a stadium where President Ahmed Kadyrov was attending celebrations marking the defeat of Nazi Germany. Hear NPR's Cheryl Corley and Kim Murphy of The Los Angeles Times.

