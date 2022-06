An internal Army report details "sadistic, blatant and wanton abuses" of Iraqi detainees at the Abu Ghraib prison in Baghdad. The report, completed two months ago, came to light following the dissemination last week of images of U.S. military personnel humiliating inmates at the prison. Seven U.S. soldiers have been reprimanded for the abuses. Hear NPR's Jackie Northam.

