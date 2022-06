U.N. envoy Lakhdar Brahimi recommends dissolving the U.S.-appointed Iraqi Governing Council and replacing it with an interim government on June 30. Brahimi suggests establishing an interim government of non-partisan Iraqis to handle the day-to-day affairs until elections next year. The envoy says Iraqis should select the interim leaders with the help of the U.N. NPR's Vicky O'Hara reports.

