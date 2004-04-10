Rwanda: Alone in Turmoil

The 1994 genocide in Rwanda left 800,000 people dead and central Africa in an upheaval that persists today. In the past decade, consensus has emerged that outside governments failed to prevent the genocide.

Nations have apologized and vowed they would never let it happen again. But certain people, like former U.N. peacekeeping general Romeo Dallaire, still carry a heavy burden from their experiences in Rwanda.

'Ghosts of Rwanda,' a production from Minnesota Public Radio's American RadioWorks, marks the 10th anniversary of the Rwandan slaughter. Producers Michael Montgomery and Stephen Smith documents the lingering effects of the violence on people in Rwanda who desperately wanted to help, but were rendered powerless in the absence of international aid.

