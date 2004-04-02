For Rwandan Survivors, a Somber Anniversary

On April 6, 1994, a jet carrying the Rwandan president Juvenal Habyarimana crashed under mysterious circumstances. What followed were scenes of unimaginable horror as Hutu extremists began systematically massacring moderate Hutus and members of the Tutsi minority. Within 100 days, hundreds of thousands of men, women and children were slaughtered.

The Few Who Stayed: Defying Genocide in Rwanda, a production from Minnesota Public Radio's American RadioWorks, marks the 10th annivarsary of the Rwandan genocide. Producers Michael Montgomery and Stephen Smith document the stories of people who resisted the message to kill or to turn their backs and save themselves.

