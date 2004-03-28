Rice Defends Decision Not to Testify

In a 60 Minutes interview, National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice says she would love to testify before the commission investigating the Sept. 11 attacks, but doing so would compromise the constitutional powers of the executive branch. Rice has been under pressure to answer under oath a former counter-terrorism official's charges that the Bush administration ignored the al Qaeda threat. Hear NPR's Don Gonyea.

