Arabs, Europeans Still View U.S. Policy with Mistrust

By Robert Siegel,
Andrew Kohut
Published March 15, 2004 at 11:00 PM CST

A year after the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq, mistrust and discontent with America continues to grow both in Europe and the Arab world, according to a new poll by the Pew Research Center. The survey found that anger against what was seen as the United States' unilateral foreign policy remains very high in Muslim countries such as Pakistan, Morocco and Jordan. There is a bright spot: America's reputation is on the rise in Turkey. NPR's Robert Siegel talks about the survey with Andrew Kohut, director of the Pew Research Center.

NPR News
Robert Siegel
Prior to his retirement, Robert Siegel was the senior host of NPR's award-winning evening newsmagazine All Things Considered. With 40 years of experience working in radio news, Siegel hosted the country's most-listened-to, afternoon-drive-time news radio program and reported on stories and happenings all over the globe, and reported from a variety of locations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. He signed off in his final broadcast of All Things Considered on January 5, 2018.
Andrew Kohut
Commentator Andrew Kohut can be heard frequently on NPR programs, offering analysis and insights on the meaning and interpretation of opinion poll results ranging from Americans' attitudes about gay marriage to the issues driving the elections.