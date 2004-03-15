Arabs, Europeans Still View U.S. Policy with Mistrust

A year after the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq, mistrust and discontent with America continues to grow both in Europe and the Arab world, according to a new poll by the Pew Research Center. The survey found that anger against what was seen as the United States' unilateral foreign policy remains very high in Muslim countries such as Pakistan, Morocco and Jordan. There is a bright spot: America's reputation is on the rise in Turkey. NPR's Robert Siegel talks about the survey with Andrew Kohut, director of the Pew Research Center.

