Millionaire Candidates Vie for Illinois Seat

NPR's David Schaper reports on Senate primaries in Illinois, in which seven millionaires are among the candidates seeking to replace retiring Republican Peter Fitzgerald. Many observers see the seat as one that Democrats are likely to pick up in November, but first there are the primaries to deal with. The leading Democratic contender is state Sen. Barack Obama, who if he wins would become the first black male Democrat to win a seat in the Senate.

