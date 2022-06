Spanish voters oust Prime Minister Jose Maria Aznar's Popular Party in favor of the Socialist Party. Observers say the result can be attributed at least in part to anger over Thursday's train-bombing disaster, which many blame on the government's support for the U.S.-led war in Iraq. Spanish authorities continue their efforts to track down those responsible. Hear NPR's John Ydstie and reporter Jerome Socolovsky.

