© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

NPR Poll: Likely Voters Focused Keenly on Election

By Mara Liasson
Published March 7, 2004 at 11:00 PM CST

Eight months before the U.S. presidential election, likely voters are paying unusually close attention to the contest ahead, and they're extremely polarized in their views, according to the latest NPR poll.

The study, conducted by Republican pollster Bill McInturff and Democratic pollster Stan Greenberg, found that when rating their interest in the coming election on a scale of one to 10, 63 percent of likely voters put themselves at a level of 10. McInturff says interest in this election already exceeds interest in the previous two presidential elections two weeks before those votes.

The poll also revealed an electorate almost evenly divided between President Bush and his presumed Democratic opponent, Sen. John Kerry. At 53 percent, Bush's approval rating remains healthy. But when asked whom they'd vote for today, 47 percent of likely voters chose Bush, while 45 percent picked Kerry -- a virtual tie.

Bush's support remains high among Republicans -- two-thirds say they strongly approve of his job performance. But this is counterbalanced by equally intense opposition from Democrats, two-thirds of whom say they strongly disapprove of Bush and the job he's doing. NPR's Mara Liasson reports.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.
See stories by Mara Liasson