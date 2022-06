Rep. Jim Leach (R-IO) levels sharp criticism at Bush administration policies in Iraq. Leach, a member of the House International Relations Committee, says the U.S. occupation of Iraq is creating animosity toward the United States throughout the Muslim world, and urges elections in Iraq and a U.S. troop withdrawal as soon as possible. Hear NPR's John Ydstie and Leach.

Copyright 2004 NPR