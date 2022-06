Sen. John Kerry addresses his supporters after his California primary win gave him a near-sweep of Tuesday's 10 presidential contests. Kerry says he will stand up to any attacks from President Bush if he should face him in the 2004 election, as seems likely. Kerry's main rival, Sen. John Edwards, is expected to withdraw from the race Wednesday. Hear NPR's Robert Siegel and NPR's Scott Horsley.

