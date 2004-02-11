© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Bird Flu Found in New Jersey Chickens

By Brian Naylor
Published February 11, 2004 at 11:00 PM CST
A worker disinfects the tires of a truck before it leaves Hobo poultry farm in Greenwood, Del. Some 75,000 chickens at the farm were destroyed after an outbreak of avian flu was discovered there.
Officials in New Jersey confirmed today that bird flu has been detected in poultry there. This latest incident of avian flu follows the destruction in Delaware of nearly 100,000 chickens after flocks at two farms were infected. The variant of avian flu detected in the Northeast is different from the one infecting humans in Southeast Asia. Nonetheless, poultry farmers across the region are nervous about the potential economic impact, as NPR's Brian Naylor discovered on a visit to Delaware.

