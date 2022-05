This year, two so-called "outsider" candidates have proved to appeal to voters -- Arnold Schwarzenegger and Howard Dean. As part of the Public Radio Collaboration Whose Democracy Is It?, NPR's Mara Liasson reports on the fascination the public has for those candidates who run for office as "outsiders" -- either apart from the two-party system, or as one who opposes the Washington "insiders."

