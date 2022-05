As U.S. forces confront a deadly bombing in Fallujah Tuesday, there's growing evidence that foreign terrorists were responsible for Monday's car bombings in Baghdad that left at least 35 people dead and 230 wounded. A U.S. Army general says one of those involved in the attacks -- shot as he attempted to detonate his explosives -- had a Syrian passport. Hear NPR's Jacki Lyden.

Copyright 2003 NPR